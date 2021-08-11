Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.06

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and traded as high as $16.35. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 211 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

