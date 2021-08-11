BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 2612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in BCE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in BCE by 11.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in BCE by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

