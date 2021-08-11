Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to announce $6.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67,400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.01 million to $50.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.33 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded up $3.72 on Friday, reaching $108.00. 581,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,574. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $3,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $1,280,865.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,575,000 after buying an additional 82,576 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% in the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,513,000 after acquiring an additional 515,886 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

