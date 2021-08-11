Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,059. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.62. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

BEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.80.

In other news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $1,280,865.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.