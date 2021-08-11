Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.