Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $590 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

BDC traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,637. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51. Belden has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Belden will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

BDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Belden has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

