Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,771. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at $428,606,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,352,887 shares of company stock worth $77,696,667. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

