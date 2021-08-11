Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Gap Down to $64.41

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.41, but opened at $62.06. Bentley Systems shares last traded at $62.12, with a volume of 1,313 shares changing hands.

BSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion and a PE ratio of 110.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $9,198,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,352,887 shares of company stock worth $77,696,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

