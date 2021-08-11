Better Choice (BTTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Better Choice to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Better Choice stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.97. Better Choice has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Better Choice in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Better Choice in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names.

