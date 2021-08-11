Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 206.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,711 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $547.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.85.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $153,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

