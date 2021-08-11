Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.09% of Big Lots worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

BIG opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

