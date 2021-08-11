BIKI Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. BIKI has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $306,492.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.34 or 0.00894985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00112759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00043328 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

