Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BDSX traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,643. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $194.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Get Biodesix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.