BioHiTech Global (BHTG) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BioHiTech Global to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -140.21% N/A -16.57% BioHiTech Global Competitors -2.03% -11.98% 5.11%

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global’s rivals have a beta of 0.39, suggesting that their average share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $5.88 million -$11.54 million -2.31 BioHiTech Global Competitors $457.94 million -$13.00 million 23.55

BioHiTech Global’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioHiTech Global. BioHiTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BioHiTech Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioHiTech Global Competitors 321 1144 1420 39 2.40

BioHiTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.72%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 76.97%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

