BIOLASE (BIOL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. BIOLASE has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 121.41% and a negative net margin of 67.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BIOLASE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $88.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, CEO John R. Beaver purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLASE stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

