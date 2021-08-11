BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Raised to “Buy” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $451.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

BNTX opened at $416.50 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94 and a beta of -1.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BioNTech will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BioNTech by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $18,630,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in BioNTech by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

