Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.25 and last traded at $70.25. 216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79. The company has a market cap of $62.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of -0.35.

Bioqual Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Bioqual, Inc provides research, development, pre-clinical, and testing/assay services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

