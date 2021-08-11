Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE BVS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 142,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.85 million and a PE ratio of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89.

BVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

