Bitzeny (ZNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $138,352.27

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $138,352.27 and approximately $849.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 52.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00371208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000425 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

