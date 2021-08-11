BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 137.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
