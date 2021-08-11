BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 3.1% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $917.09. The company had a trading volume of 349,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,387. The stock has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $922.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $878.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

