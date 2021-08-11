BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.