BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
