BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

