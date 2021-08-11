BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
