BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:MVF opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68.

In other BlackRock MuniVest Fund news, insider Peter Hayes bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

