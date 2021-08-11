BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:MYN opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

