Blank Wallet Reaches Market Cap of $9.52 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001066 BTC on exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and $672,799.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00151131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00153282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,061.54 or 0.99965669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.49 or 0.00843121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

