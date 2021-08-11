Blue Bird (BLBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Blue Bird to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 1.32. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $386,036.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,899,673.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,566 shares of company stock valued at $770,141 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLBD. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

