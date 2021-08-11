Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

JNJ stock opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $457.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

