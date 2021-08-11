Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 350 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,285 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after purchasing an additional 777,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in American Electric Power by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 532,411 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

