bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $70.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered bluebird bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $66.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after acquiring an additional 877,146 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $26,381,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $32,027,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 2,729.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 524,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 506,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

