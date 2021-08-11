BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

PECO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $30.24 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

