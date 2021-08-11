BMO Capital Markets Increases goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$207.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, April 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.96 target price (down from C$168.00) on shares of goeasy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of EHMEF opened at $147.00 on Monday. goeasy has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.29.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

