Bo Møller Stensgaard Purchases 135,000 Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) Stock

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) insider Bo Møller Stensgaard bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,692.97).

JAY stock traded up GBX 2.71 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 14.81 ($0.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,821,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,360. The company has a market capitalization of £143.90 million and a P/E ratio of -60.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.08. Bluejay Mining plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6.56 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.76 ($0.21).

Get Bluejay Mining alerts:

About Bluejay Mining

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.