Bo Møller Stensgaard Purchases 135,000 Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) Stock

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) insider Bo Møller Stensgaard bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,692.97).
JAY stock traded up GBX 2.71 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 14.81 ($0.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,821,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,360. The company has a market capitalization of £143.90 million and a P/E ratio of -60.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.08. Bluejay Mining plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6.56 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.76 ($0.21).
