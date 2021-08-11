Bombardier Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bombardier in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th.

Bombardier has a one year low of C$7.83 and a one year high of C$13.18.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.