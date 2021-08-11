Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. 5,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.36. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $56,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $593,807. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

