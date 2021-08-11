Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,803 Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $46,318,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vor Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $480.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.58.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). Equities research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

