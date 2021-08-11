Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Shares Gap Down to $59.53

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.53, but opened at $58.04. Boyd Gaming shares last traded at $58.27, with a volume of 212 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.05.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

