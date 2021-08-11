Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Shares Gap Down to $59.53

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.53, but opened at $58.04. Boyd Gaming shares last traded at $58.27, with a volume of 212 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05.
In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $45,080,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
