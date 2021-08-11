Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Shares Gap Down to $59.53

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.53, but opened at $58.04. Boyd Gaming shares last traded at $58.27, with a volume of 212 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $45,080,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

