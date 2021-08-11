BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after buying an additional 4,995,738 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after buying an additional 659,626 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,507,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after buying an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 48.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 230,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 75,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

