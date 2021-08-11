Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

