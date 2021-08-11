Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 49.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,817 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $924,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,991.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $3,608,136.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,684 shares in the company, valued at $17,514,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,604 shares of company stock worth $37,142,089. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

