Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $530.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $497.76. The stock has a market cap of $144.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $540.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

