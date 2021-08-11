Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,583 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MO opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

