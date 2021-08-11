Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.35.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.