Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BR opened at $171.53 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $175.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

