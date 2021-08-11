Brokerages Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.15). Alphatec reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,965 shares of company stock worth $487,144. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $25,490,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Alphatec by 60.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $10,042,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 471.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 756,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 624,489 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEC stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

