Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. Navigator posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.65 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVGS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.05 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 2.50. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Navigator by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 365,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Navigator by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 13.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

