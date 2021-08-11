Brokerages Anticipate Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYKE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,971. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

