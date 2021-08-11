Brokerages Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to report $188.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $136.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $758.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $757.60 million to $759.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $819.30 million to $824.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

ALGM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. 247,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,035. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $1,565,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $946,088.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 529,983 shares of company stock worth $14,080,574. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $4,408,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,610,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

