Brokerages Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $732.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post sales of $732.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $741.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $718.21 million. Comerica reported sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Comerica by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Comerica by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,862. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.86. Comerica has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.